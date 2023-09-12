The answer to Chelsea's striker woes? Armando Broja return date confirmed by Albanian FA president following knee injury

Yash Thakur
Armando BrojaGetty
A. BrojaChelseaPremier League

Chelsea's academy product, Armando Broja is set to return to footballing action amidst the team's struggles in front of goal.

  • Broja's return date revealed
  • Chelsea's striker situation in focus
  • Albanian FA President provides insight

WHAT HAPPENED? The 22-year-old striker is set to make his return to action following a knee injury. The Albanian FA President shared the news, raising hopes for Chelsea's striker concerns.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Broja has completed the recovery phase. We expect him to be on the bench with Chelsea this week. He should normally be back in October for the Czech Republic game. He is an added value for us. One of the best Albanian footballers, so he will help us,” the Albanian FA president told Euronews.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mauricio Pochettino's side have had a poor start to the season. The London based side have won just one game while scoring five goals in the process despite spending big in the summer.

Article continues below

New summer signing Nicolas Jackson has failed to provide the goals necessary from the number nine position.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Next Match

Armando Broja Chelsea 2022-23GettyArmando Broja Chelsea 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues are set to face Bournemouth next in the Premier League on 17th of September.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

177259 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who will win the Premier League title this season?

  • 47%Manchester City
  • 15%Arsenal
  • 14%Manchester United
  • 13%Liverpool
  • 5%Chelsea
  • 6%Other
177259 Votes

Editors' Picks