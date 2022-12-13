Argentina vs Croatia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Argentina against Croatia on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom, Africa & India.

Having already sent Brazil packing, Croatia now they face another South American heavyweight in Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finals at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Tuesday.

This is the third World Cup meeting between Argentina and Croatia, and the first in the knockout stages. Argentina won 1-0 in 1998, before Croatia's 3-0 win in the 2018 edition in Russia. Following their penalty shootout victory against Brazil in the quarter-finals, Croatia could become just the second side to eliminate both Brazil and Argentina from the knockout stages of the same World Cup, after Germany in 2014.

Meanwhile, Argentina are looking to reach the World Cup final for the sixth time, a figure bettered only by Germany (8). They've never been eliminated at the semi-final stage before, most recently beating the Netherlands in 2014. However, history is not on their side as have won just one of their last seven World Cup games against European sides (D3 L3), beating Poland 2-0 in the group stages this year. However, two of those three draws have resulted in penalty shootout victories.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India, as well as how to stream live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Argentina vs Croatia: D ate & kick-off time

Game: Argentina vs Croatia Date: December 13, 2022 Kick-off: 2 pm ET / 7 pm GMT / 10 pm CAT / 12:30 am IST (Dec 14) Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Argentina vs Croatia on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FOX (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

ITV1 and STV are showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via ITVX and STV Player.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on JioCinema.

Region TV channel Live stream U.S. FOX, Telemundo fuboTV UK ITV1, STV ITVX, STV Player India Sports18 - 1 SD/HD, MTV SD Jio Cinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Argentina squad & team news

Gonzalo Montiel and Matheus Acuna have been ruled out due to suspension. Nicolas Tagliafico will deputise in the left-back position.

Alejandro Gomez is fit again and Rodrigo De Paul and Angel Di Maria have also shrugged off their problems and are expected to be fit for the semi-final.

Argentina possible XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Fernandez, De Paul, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez

Position Players Goalkeepers Armani, Rulli, Martinez Defenders Foyth, Tagliafico, Montiel, Pezzella, Acuna, Romero, Otamendi, Martinez, Molina Midfielders Paredes, De Paul, Palacios, Almada, Gomez, Rodriguez, Mac Allister, Fernandez Forwards Alvarez, Messi, Di Maria, Correa, Dybala, Martinez

Croatia squad and team news

Zlatko Dalic have a fully fit squad after Borna Sosa and Mislav Orsic recovered from their niggles.

Bruno Petkovic might be rewarded with a starting berth after he netted the equaliser against Brazil. Hence Andrej Kramaric has to settle for a bench spot.

Croatia possible XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Gvardiol, Lovren, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic.