Argentina and Fiorentina winger Nico Gonzalez awarded new contract after Premier League summer interest

Thomas Hindle
Nico Gonzalez Genoa Fiorentina Serie AGetty
N. GonzálezFiorentinaSerie A

Argentine forward has penned a long-term deal to stay at Fiorentina after the Italian club spurned Premier League interest for the winger last summer.

  • Rejected Premier League move in summer
  • Appeared for Argentina in September
  • Brentford offered to break transfer record for forward

WHAT HAPPENED? Brentford were among the clubs eager to secure Gonzalez's services last summer, offering over €40 million (£36m/$43m) for the player, who worked his way into the Argentinian national team picture in September. He has scored two and added an assist in four Serie A games so far this season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The forward rejected Premier League interest in August, and after a steady start to the Serie A campaign, has penned a long term deal to stay at Fiorentina, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below
Nicolas Tagliafico Nico Gonzalez Argentina 2023GettyThomas Frank Brentford 2022-23Getty ImagesLionel Scaloni Argentina 2023/24Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Gonzalez is struggling with a knock sustained in the Europa Conference League last Thursday, but will hope to be in contention as his side travel to Frosinone later this week.

Editors' Picks