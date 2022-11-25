Are you watching Germany?! TV viewing figures drop by 16 million as public snubs Flick's flops

TV viewing figures of Germany's World Cup opener against Japan dropped at an alarming rate among the German public, compared to 2018.

World Cup viewing figures down in Germany

9 million people watched Japan defeat

Down from 25m average in 2018

WHAT HAPPENED? As Germany kicked off their 2022 World Cup campaign against Japan, the nation watched on as Die Mannschaft took to the pitch in Qatar - or so the team thought. Viewing figures have been released from within Germany, showing that just nine million people watched their 2-1 defeat, which was broadcast live on free-to-air television channel Das Erste.

WHAT THEY SAID: In a report from DWDL.de, it is stated that not a single one of the games played so far in Qatar has eclipsed the 10 million viewer mark on the channel. They further report that not a single Germany game at the 2018 World Cup fell below the 25 million viewer mark; a tournament where they surprisingly crashed out in the group stages.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hansi Flick's side let Japan come back from behind with a second-half surge. While nine million viewers is still a huge audience, it's an alarming drop compared to the last tournament and a figure that is consistent so far; not just a reflection of Germany's poor performance.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR GERMANY? Unfortunately, it doesn't get any easier as they next face Spain on Sunday in Group E, and desperately need three points.