'Jose Mourinho knows where he can put the trophies' - Antonio Cassano continues war of words with Roma manager

Antonio Cassano refused to put his war of words with Roma manager Jose Mourinho to bed, saying the Portuguese boss suffers from "obscene foolishness".

Cassano criticised Mourinho's personality

Also slammed tactics

Claimed Mourinho is "poor as a coach"

WHAT HAPPENED? Ex-Italy striker Cassano began the controversy by publicly calling Mourinho lazy and someone who "doesn’t give a sh*t about football". Mourinho responded by insulting Cassano's playing career as mediocre.

Cassano, now a pundit, kept the feud going with his latest comments, in which he said Mourinho "knows where he can put the trophies".

WHAT THEY SAID: "I have never spoken ill of Mourinho as a man, I don't know him and I don't judge him as a person," Cassano said on BoboTV. "I will continue to criticize him on a football level. And you know where you have to put the trophies you've won...you figured out where.

"Mourinho won the [Conference League] in Rome, but he's causing obscene foolishness, havoc, quarrels, expulsions, disasters, players insulted. I don't want to win anything, I've always played to entertain the fans, I don't give a damn about trophies. He won by playing obscene football, he must understand that he is poor as a coach."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho is aiming for back-to-back seasons with a European trophy, with Roma set to play their Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday against Feyenoord.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Mourinho might demand Europa League silverware this term to extend his tenure at Roma - who have risen to third place in Serie A but have been plagued by drama - having been linked with another return to Chelsea.