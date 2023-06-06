Anthony Hudson is back! Ex-USMNT boss joins Qatari side Al-Markhiya on two-year deal after walking out on Star and Stripes ahead of summer fixtures

A week after departing his role as head coach of the USMNT, Anthony Hudson is back in football, signing a two-year deal with Qatar's Al-Markhiya SC.

Left USMNT role last week

Pens two-year deal in Qatar

B.J. Callaghan to look after Stars and Stripes

WHAT HAPPENED? Hudson put pen to paper on a contract to manage the Doha-based outfit from the beginning of the 2023-24 season having stepped down from his role as interim coach of the US national team last week.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hudson moved aside after it became clear his contract with US Soccer would not be extended beyond August 1. B.J. Callaghan now takes the reins for the upcoming CONCACAF Nations League fixtures and the CONCACAF Gold Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR HUDSON AND THE USMNT? Hudson has time to prepare his charges ahead of the resumption of the Qatar Stars League in August. The Stars and Stripes head into a big summer still seeking a permanent head coach after the dramatic departure of Gregg Berhalter after the 2022 World Cup.