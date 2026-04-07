Another red card… A harsh punishment for Moussa Diaby at Al-Ittihad Jeddah

A heavy suspension has been handed down to French winger Moussa Diaby of Al-Ittihad Jeddah, just hours before their clash with Neom in the Saudi Roshen League.

Al-Ittihad will host Neom tomorrow, Wednesday, at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, in a match brought forward from the 29th round of the Roshen League.

The Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum" reported that Diaby has been sanctioned by the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee, resulting in a two-match suspension and a fine of 30,000 riyals.

The punishment came following the French winger’s straight red card for assaulting an opponent during the 1-0 victory over Al-Hazm last Friday in the 27th round of the Roshen League.

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The 26-year-old will therefore miss Al-Ittihad’s next two Roshen League matches: the first against Neom this coming Wednesday, and the second after the team has completed its matches in the AFC Champions League.

This was not the first time Diaby has received such a punishment during the current Roshen League season, having received exactly the same in the first half of the season when he was sent off against Al-Riyadh in the ninth round.

Due to this straight red card, the French winger missed two matches against Al-Shabab, the first in the quarter-finals of the King Fahd Cup, and the second in the eleventh round of the Roshen League.

Overall, Moussa Diaby has received three red cards in his entire football career, all of them with Al-Ittihad in less than two seasons, for fouling opposing players off the ball.