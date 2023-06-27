Another blow for the Lionesses! Millie Bright to miss England's World Cup warm-up game against Portugal through injury

England and Chelsea's starting center-back, Millie Bright, is set to miss the Lionesses' game against Portugal in the run up to the Women's World Cup.

Bright unavailable for the friendly against Portugal

Still recovering from the knee surgery

Integral for Lionesses with Williamson out with ACL

WHAT HAPPENED? The 29-year-old Bright is yet to recover from the injury she picked up with Chelsea during the season. The Euro winner has been out since March following a knee injury that needed surgery and is not looking to rush her return as she hasn't trained with the squad yet.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The knee’s really good. I think it’s hard for everyone on the outside because today was the first time you’ve seen me out on the pitch but I’ve actually been out there since the first camp. I’ve just been training individually, ticking the boxes to prepare me for when I can return to the team," said the Lionesses center-back on her progress so far.

"I think Saturday will be a little bit too soon. I’m not back with the girls and I don’t want to rush that. Obviously, we have a lot of time until the first game. I’m gutted not to make that one but at the same time, I’m exactly where I want to be," added the Chesterfield-born defender.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The availability of Chelsea's center-back is key for Sarina Weigman's side as they have already lost their captain and starting center-back, Leah Williamson, due to an ACL injury earlier in the season. Williamson joins Arsenal teammate and Women's Euros 2022 golden ball winner, Beth Mead, on the list of players who will be out due to ACL for the upcoming World Cup.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? Weigman's side will face Portugal in their last friendly before the World Cup. They are up against Haiti, Denmark and China as a part of Group D.