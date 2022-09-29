Angers vs Marseille: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight French clash with plenty to play for takes place - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Angers welcome Marseille to face them at Stade Raymond Kopa. It has been a tough season so far for the hosts, but they looked to be turning a corner just before the international break.

Against visitors sporting an unbeaten record though, it appears this game may only go one way on paper - but could there be a surprise on the cards?

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Angers vs Marseille date & kick-off time

Game: Angers vs Marseille Date: September 30/October 1, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 1:30am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Angers vs Marseille on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS.

In the UK, fans can watch the game on BT Sport 2 and stream it on the BT Sport App, while in India, they can catch the match on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US beIN SPORTS fuboTV UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport App India N/A Voot Select

Angers squad & team news

Two wins on the trot has helped to arrest a dangerously slow start from Angers, but they will have their work cut out making it three.

Ulrick Eneme Ella is likely to remain out of the picture with a knee injury, in what is a blow to their fortunes.

Position Players

Marseille squad and team news

Unbeaten in the top-flight this term, Marseille have fast emerged as the major rival to Paris Saint-Germain's hopes of walking away with another Ligue 1 crown this year.

Alexis Sanchez will be expected to start once again for the visitors, while Gerson and Dimitri Payet will be looking to feature too.