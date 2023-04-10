Andy Robertson elbow incident: Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis to stand down amid FA investigation

Constantine Hatzidakis, the assistant referee that elbowed Liverpool defender Andy Robertson, is to stand down amid an investigation from the FA.

Reds defender tangled with official at Anfield

Matter is being looked into

No more assignments for linesman in question

WHAT HAPPENED? Scotland international Robertson was making his way from the field after reaching half-time in Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Arsenal on Sunday when he confronted linesman Hatzidakis. It is unclear as to whether the Reds full-back made contact first, but an elbow was then raised into his face. Robertson has faced criticism over his conduct, but Hatzidakis is also facing potential punishment as the FA and PGMOL look into what went on.

WHAT THEY SAID: A statement from PGMOL – the organisation responsible for match officials in English football - reads: “PGMOL will not be appointing Constantine Hatzidakis to fixtures in any of the competition it serves whilst The FA investigates the incident involving the assistant referee and Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson at Anfield.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Former referees’ chief Keith Hackett has suggested that Hatzidakis could see his career as a Premier League official brought to a close, telling BBC Radio 5 Live: “Ultimately, if he is found guilty of this, his career is in jeopardy. I was trying to find an excuse as to why he did it and I came up with was he in fear? He shouldn't be, because he's in a protected environment with plenty of security. But he reacted in a way that he shouldn't have reacted at the end of the day and here we are talking about a match official and not a decision, but an action by a match official - and he's clearly lost his composure.”

WHAT NEXT? The FA and PGMOL must now decide what action, if any, to take after seeing some unfortunate headlines generated in a thrilling Premier League encounter on Merseyside that needed no extra spice adding to it.