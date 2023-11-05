'They fight!' - Andre Onana singles out Man Utd youngsters for praise after last-gasp Premier League victory over Fulham

Andre Onana heaped praise on Manchester United's young players after Erik ten Hag's side snatched a late win against Fulham.

Onana praises United youngsters

Fernandes snatched late win against Fulham

Garnacho and Pellistri impressed

WHAT HAPPENED? Bruno Fernandes scored an injury-time winner at Craven Cottage, but youngsters Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri were particularly impressive. The latter came off the bench and forced the error that resulted in Fernandes' winner.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We have great players, young players, who bring a lot of energy and team spirit. They fight," United goalkeeper Onana said when asked about Pellistri's contribution.

"Today it was important for us to win, when you're playing for United you always have to try and win. They came in, they did a very good job and I'm very happy for them. Now it's time to focus on the next game [against Copenhagen on Wednesday] - it's going to be a fight there but we are Manchester United, we're going to be ready for them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After suffering back-to-back 3-0 home defeats to Manchester City and Newcastle, United desperately needed a win. This has been United's worst start to a season in 61 years, but Erik ten Hag will hope Saturday's win can kickstart their campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED?: Ten Hag's side will look to keep their hopes of reaching the Champions League last-16 when they face Copenhagen in Denmark on Wednesday. A defeat would make qualification difficult.