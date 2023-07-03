Andre Onana race hots up! Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr join Man Utd in hunt for Inter goalkeeper

Manchester United could face competition from Cristiano Ronaldo's club Al-Nassr in the race to sign Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana.

United want Onana as new goalkeeper

De Gea's contract expired

Saudi Pro League interest ramps up

WHAT HAPPENED? United look to have made the Inter goalkeeper their next big priority of this summer's transfer window, with Erik ten Hag keen to improve the goalkeeping department after David de Gea's contract expired. But a report from CalcioMercato claims Al-Nassr also hold an interest and could rival United.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's reported that the Saudi Pro League side have registered a ‘letter of interest’, which Onana and his representatives have become aware of. The 27-year-old is expected to cost around £50 million ($64m), but it now seems United will need to act fast to clinch the deal.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Saudi clubs have been embarking on some incredible spending in this summer transfer window, with high-profile stars such as Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Ruben Neves all swapping European clubs for the Middle East. Ex-United star Ronaldo began the exodus to the Saudi Pro League after his acrimonious exit from Old Trafford at the end of 2022.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Ten Hag's side start their pre-season campaign with a friendly against Leeds in Norway on July 12, ahead of a tour of the USA.