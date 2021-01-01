Ancelotti wants to be Everton manager when £500m new stadium opens in 2024

The 61-year-old is enjoying life on Merseyside and hopes he has done enough to merit a long stay when their stadium plans come to fruition

Carlo Ancelotti wants to stay at Everton at least until the club’s new stadium opens – which is planned for the start of the 2024-25 season.

The veteran Italian has become hugely popular at Everton since taking charge of the Toffees in December 2019, with his side currently sitting seventh in the Premier League.

After a historic win over Liverpool at the weekend, Everton got another boost earlier this week as their plans for a new ground on the banks of the Mersey took another step forward.

What has been said?

“I would like to be there when the new stadium will be opened,” Ancelotti told reporters.

“It will be a good achievement for me, of course. I think to finish the contract in 2024 you did a good job and when you did a good job the contract will not be stopped in 2024, it will continue.

“So for sure, for the time I spent here, I feel good so I would like to stay as long as possible.”

How is Everton’s new stadium progressing?

Everton are planning to spend £500 million ($703m) on a 52,888-capacity stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock, around two miles from their current home at Goodison Park.

Liverpool City Council this week voted unanimously to approve the plan, which will now be sent to the Secretary of State for Housing Communities and Local Government for approval.

Everton are aiming to begin construction in the spring or summer of this year, with the hope of opening in time for the 2024-25 season.

