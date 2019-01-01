Alvarez returns to Mexico XI, Antuna repeats after hat trick

El Tri manager Tata Martino has made three changes, while Canada boss John Herdman is opting for six switches from his opening-group win

Edson Alvarez is in the starting lineup to take on Canada, having recovered from an injury suffered against in a friendly earlier this month.

The Club America midfielder will anchor a unit that doesn't include veteran midfielder Andres Guardado, with midfielder Erick Gutierrez stepping in to replace him as the left interior midfielder. The whole unit is changed from El Tri's 7-0 victory against Cuba that opened the tournament, with Jonathan dos Santos making his debut in the tournament. The midfielder is fit to start after taking a knock in training earlier in the competition.

In contrast to the midfield, Martino's front three is unchanged. Raul Jimenez, who scored twice in the blowout, is the No. 9 with Uriel Antuna, who had a hat trick against Cuba, and Cruz Azul winger Roberto Alvarado.

Diego Reyes has dropped to the back after playing midfielder in the first game. He'll line up at center back next to Nestor Araujo, the Celta de Vigo center back who also started against Cuba. Tigres center back Carlos Salcedo played in the first game, but had been recovering from a knee injury suffered in his club team's run to the Liga MX title. His club teammate, Luis "Chaka" Rodriguez, gets the start again at right back while Monterrey left back Jesus Gallardo lines up on the other side.

Guillermo Ochoa, who played but wasn't called upon in the opening match of the competition, once again starts in goal.

Canada has made more changes from its 4-0 win over Martinique in the first game. Puebla forward Lucas Cavallini and forward Cyle Larin get their first starts of the tournament. Coach John Herdman also has tweaked his defense, giving Doneil Henry his first start of the tournament next to center back Derek Cornelius. That could free Atiba Hutchinson to shift into his typical central midfield role next to 's Will Johnson.

The lineup could be a 4-4-2 but also could feature winger Alphonso Davies working as a wingback with Canada in a 5-3-2.

Mexico XI: Ochoa; Rodriguez, Reyes, Araujo, Gallardo; Dos Santos, Alvarez, Gutierrez; Antuna, Jimenez, Alvarado

Canada XI: Borjan; Brault-Guillard, Cornelius, Henry, Kaye; Teibert, Hutchinson, Johnson, Davies; Cavallini, Larin