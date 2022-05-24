Umar Sadiq is confident that he can strike up a solid attacking partnership with Victor Osimhen in Nigeria's senior national team.

The striker missed a chance to pair with the Napoli star in the Super Eagles attack during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, as the latter was ruled out of Augustine Eguavoen’s squad to Cameroon due to injury.

Sadiq’s only chance to spearhead the county’s attack with Osimhen was during the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification play-off in Abuja.

However, the combination did not yield any positive results as the Almeria player was brought in as a replacement for Calvin Bassey with just two minutes left on the clock at the MKO Abiola Stadium.

While appraising the former Lille player's qualities, the 25-year-old – who is looking forward to that combination - is upbeat that his blend with the Italy-based striker would yield great results for the Nigeria senior national team.

“Of course. Victor [Osimhen] is a great player,” Sadiq told GOAL during a media parley organised by La Liga.

“As you can see, he has been doing great things for the past two years. He did it in France and now, he is doing it in Italy.

“I can assure you that if I play with Victor, we are going to do big things [for the Super Eagles].”

Thanks to his notable performances in the Spanish second tier, where he has contributed 17 goals and nine assists in 35 matches for Rubi’s Rojiblancos, Umar has been invited for Nigeria friendly matches against Mexico and Ecuador, with Osimhen left out for undisclosed reasons.

He should get opportunities against the World Cup-bound teams, but even if he doesn't, the former AS Roma and Partizan Belgrade player is prepared to wait for as long as it takes for his chance.

“On [national team invitation], I am not the coach. I just have to be patient and whenever I am called upon, I am ready to give my best because I am always there for the team.”

Prior to the fixtures billed for the United States of America, Sadiq would be hoping Almeria secure their return to the Spanish elite division on Sunday.

Unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions, the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos need a draw versus Leganes to fulfil that ambition.