Alli urged to follow Beckham’s lead and take on PSG challenge as Ginola backs Tottenham exit for England star

A man who represented Spurs and the Ligue 1 giants in his playing days believes a player struggling for form should become a rare Englishman in Paris

Dele Alli should be looking to follow the lead of David Beckham by becoming a rare Englishman in Paris, says David Ginola, who believes the midfielder is in need of a new challenge.

The clock is ticking on a move for the 24-year-old before the summer transfer window slams shut. Deadline day has arrived with no agreement in place, despite intense speculation suggesting that one could be on the cards.

Jose Mourinho has dropped Alli down the pecking order at Spurs, with competitive game time proving to be in short supply. He played only 21 minutes off the bench in the stunning 6-1 victory for Tottenham at .

Ginola thinks Alli was a shadow of his former self when entering the fold at Old Trafford, seeing a player capable of producing the spectacular now favouring safer options.

PSG are reported to have asked about a loan agreement for Alli, and Ginola would love to see the international tread a path that few fellow English players have taken before him.

The former Spurs and PSG winger told Sky Sports: “When he came on in the second half [against United], you could see that he was very cautious about not losing the ball and not trying many special things like he is capable of doing on the football pitch.

“Doing that in Paris would be a new challenge for him. I don’t see why not. We haven’t had many English players playing for in the past so it would be interesting to see that.

“For Spurs with [Heung-min] Son, [Harry] Kane, [Gareth] Bale, Dele Alli – if he wants to play there with these three or four players – he needs to improve his game.

“He needs to be consistent. We have seen Son in the last couple of years, he has been tremendous – scoring goals, assisting goals.”

Manchester United legend Beckham had a brief spell with PSG at the end of his distinguished career, claiming a title in the process, while Jantzen Derrick became the first Englishman to head for the French capital when making a ground-breaking move in 1971.