All Of US: The U.S. Women's Soccer Show previews the NWSL championship game

The NWSL championship game is set for this Saturday, and it promises to be a highly entertaining matchup between the Chicago Red Stars and Washington Spirit.

Both teams advanced to the showpiece in Louisville after upset wins on the road in the semi-finals: the Spirit defeating OL Reign and Chicago taking down top-seeded Portland.

On the latest episode of All of US: The U.S. Women’s Soccer Show, GOAL broke down the roads both teams have travelled to get within one win of a first ever NWSL title.

Roads to Louisville

The Spirit have endured a tumultuous season that saw their coach fired after accusations of verbal abuse and a ugly public ownership battle, as well as two forfeits in September for violating NWSL Covid-19 protocol.

But the team has banded together for an unlikely late-season charge under interim boss Kris Ward that has seen them go unbeaten in 11 matches.

The Red Stars, meanwhile, have overcome key injuries to U.S. national team stars Alyssa Naeher and Julie Ertz to reach the final.

Sarah Gorden has played every minute of every game in defense, while Morgan Gautraut has been a force in central midfield.

Mallory Pugh has put together a stellar campaign that has seen her become a MVP finalist, but her status for the final is unclear after she missed the semi-final due to Covid-19 protocol.

