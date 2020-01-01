‘Alisson is like Pirlo he’s so comfortable on the ball’ – Liverpool goalkeeping coach hails Reds’ No.1

Jack Robinson, who gets to work with the Brazil international on a regular basis, has saluted the qualities that make him one of the very best

goalkeeper Alisson is so “comfortable on the ball” that he looks “like Andrea Pirlo” in training sessions, says Reds coach Jack Robinson.

The international was acquired as part of a £65 million ($79m) package during the summer of 2018.

Eyebrows were raised when a transfer record was broken for a last line of defence, but considerable value has been found in a big-money deal.

After seeing Liverpool struggle for a reliable option between the sticks, Alisson has become a model of consistency.

His arrival has proved to be one of the final pieces in the puzzle that has allowed the Reds to get back on the trophy trail.

The South American is a perfect fit for Jurgen Klopp’s footballing philosophy, with the 27-year-old as assured with the ball at his feet as he is keeping opponents out with his hands.

First-team keeping coach Robinson told Liverpool’s official website of Alisson’s ability: “Unbelievable! He's like Pirlo or someone like that.

“He's really comfortable on the ball and wants to receive it under pressure. Like you see in the games, that nerve strength, that calmness, he's able to play when there's chaos all around him.

“If a team is pressing high up the pitch, there's obviously space in behind them.

“You see with Alisson and the runs that Mo [Salah], Sadio [Mane] or Bobby [Firmino] make or one of the midfielders might make, we look to play beyond the team as well. It's exploiting where the space is.

“If teams drop off, it should be simple and easy to play out to the centre-halves and midfielders.

“The nature of how our team plays, we're a fast attacking team. We look to break quickly, so the goalkeepers are always looking to keep the pace and momentum of the game going.”

While Alisson is often the man to start attacks for Liverpool, his main job is to cut short those of domestic and continental rivals.

He has proved adept at that, with his confidence and positional play allowing him to cement a standing as one of the finest goalkeepers in world football.

Robinson added: “A lot of the work that we do as a team is about being in the right position and to get the focus on that.

“The way to do it is to obviously talk to your defenders, so communicating to them keeps you focused in the game.

“Being in the right position then allows you to make the right decision if the ball is played over the top. Having that concentration is down to your character.

“Understanding the game as well, 'OK, what's likely to happen if we've got the ball in this position and we lose it, where's the ball likely to go?'

“So reading the game and understanding where the ball is going to go is an important factor.”

Alisson has taken in 79 appearances for Liverpool, helping them to , UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup crowns while also closing in on a first Premier League title in 30 years.