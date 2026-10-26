'Bradley did super-good!' – Alexander Isak single out wing wizard Barcola after Liverpool victory

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak praised team-mate Bradley Barcola following their 2-0 Premier League victory against Brighton & Hove Albion. The Swedish forward highlighted Barcola's brilliant assist during a ruthless counter-attacking display at Anfield.

Advertisement

Barcola and Isak combine as Liverpool sink Brighton

Liverpool secured a convincing 2-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield to claim their fourth consecutive win across all competitions. Following an early own goal from Pascal Gross, Bradley Barcola set up Alexander Isak to double the host's lead.

The result marked the Reds' first Premier League victory at home this season, elevating Andoni Iraola's side into fourth place in the table.

Barcola's creative spark on the wing proved decisive as Liverpool carved open Brighton's defensive line throughout the first half.

Isak lauds Barcola's precision and counter-attacking brilliance

Speaking to Sky Sports post-match, Isak was quick to credit Barcola for creating his predatory finish. "We had a lot of chances [in the] first half, where we won the ball and countered, we could have had more goals," Isak explained.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Bradley did super-good in that and for me it was just about being in the right place to finish it off."

Related Topics

Isak's strike capped off a fluid attacking sequence orchestrated by the French international.

High-intensity tactical setup brings best out of forward line

Iraola's tactical approach favored high pressing and rapid transitions, allowing Barcola and Isak to exploit space behind Brighton's midfield. "The first half is really what we want to be about - intensity, winning balls and countering - so really happy, especially with the first half," Isak added.

Advertisement

"For sure, it’s been way too long [waiting for a Premier League victory at Anfield] and I think it’s a great way to do it: against an in-form team."

"And the way we did it as well, with a clean sheet. So yeah, delighted," the striker noted.

Advertisement

Reds shift focus to blockbuster showdown with Arsenal

Liverpool now sit fourth in the Premier League table, just one point behind third-placed Brighton.

Barcola and Isak will look to maintain their explosive chemistry when Iraola's side host reigning champions Arsenal next weekend.

Advertisement

The Reds enter the clash aiming to narrow the six-point gap to the league leaders.