'14 more title chances’ - Alexander-Arnold hints at long Liverpool stay

A product of the Reds’ academy system has suggested that he will look to see out his career as a one-club man, while chasing down “every trophy”

Trent Alexander-Arnold has suggested that he will look to spend his entire playing career as a one-club man at , with the Anfield academy graduate eyeing up another “14 more chances” of Premier League title glory with the Reds.

The Merseyside native is approaching the end of his third full season as a regular first-teamer. Despite still only being 21 years of age, Alexander-Arnold is already up to 127 appearances for Liverpool and has and Club World Cup winners’ medal to his name.

He is about to add an English top-flight crown to that collection, as Jurgen Klopp’s side close in on a long-awaited domestic triumph, and the hope is that they will be many more to come.

More teams

Alexander-Arnold intends to play a leading role in the pursuit of more silverware, with the international right-back hinting at a lengthy stay on the Reds’ books.

He told MR PORTER: “I want every trophy and as many of them as possible. I remember Alex Inglethorpe breaking it down into a thought process that I’ve never stopped thinking about since.

“It was when I was around 18 and he asked me ‘When do you retire? Maybe when you’re around 34 or 35.’ That’s 17 years. So, you’ve only got 17 attempts to win the Premier League, 17 attempts to win the Champions League or any other trophy.

“As much you think that’s a long time, the reality is you get only 17 tries and there will be failure, which is natural and will reduce that number.”

Alexander-Arnold, who made his Liverpool debut in October 2016, added on his ambition: “I’ve been in the senior team fully for three seasons. The first try ended in a Champions League final defeat. The second, we missed the title by one point, but became champions of Europe.

“This season, we’re about to win the Premier League. So, I’m already thinking I’ve only got 14 more chances.

“Even though you can play hundreds of games, the fact is you only get a few attempts at silverware. I really pour everything into each season and focus on the here and now.

Article continues below

“It doesn’t help to think about the future and winning five or six trophies or whatever because you’re then losing sight of the opportunity in front of you to do something special.

“I know that if you get into that relentless habit, with a great team, a great manager and a great support structure, the chances will automatically be maximised.”

Alexander-Arnold caught the eye once again on his most recent outing, which has put Liverpool on the brink of title glory, with a spectacular free-kick recorded in a 4-0 mauling of Crystal Palace.