Alexander-Arnold hailed for dealing with 'cheeky' Kvaratskhelia as Klopp insists Liverpool are still a 'top team' after Napoli win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Trent Alexander-Arnold for his performance against Khvicha Kvaratskhelia after the Reds beat Napoli 2-0.

Liverpool beat Napoli

In-form Kvaratskheli kept quiet

Klopp praises defender's performance

WHAT HAPPENED? The Liverpool boss was impressed with the way Alexander-Arnold handled the threat of Napoli's Georgian sensation on Tuesday at Anfield. The in-form winger arrived at Anfield with eight goals and 10 assists from 16 appearances for the Serie A side but the visitors could not find the back of the net against Klopp's side.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He has speed, he is cheeky, he goes inside, he can go outside, that makes it always really difficult," The Liverpool manager told reporters. "A good player and I thought Trent played a really good game against him, he was really on fire, he was really in, didn’t get frustrated by one or two situations where he was second-best, stayed in the game and I liked Trent’s game tonight."

Klopp also spoke about Liverpool's performance as a whole, adding: "We were really compact, really close to the challenges and then in the challenges we showed the determination we have to show. We are Liverpool, a top team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool's win saw them bounce back from disappointing Premier League defeats to Nottingham Forest and Leeds and end Napoli's impressive 21-match unbeaten run. However, the win was not quite enough for Liverpool to top Champions League Group A as they still finished as runners-up behind Napoli.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Alexander-Arnold made his 50th UEFA Champions League appearance against Napoli, becoming the youngest player to reach a half-century of appearances in the competition for Liverpool.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds return to action on Sunday at Tottenham in the Premier League.