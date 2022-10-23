Alan Shearer Premier League goals: Newcastle United legend's EPL stats in full

Just how many Premier League goals did the England icon get throughout his illustrious career

Alan Shearer is without a doubt one of the greatest strikers the game has ever seen.

The England legend was one of the undisputed stars of the Premier League in its early days and remains the all-time top scorer to date.

Just how many goals did he get over the course of his illustrious career, though?

The prolific striker started his professional career at Southampton, where he scored 43 goals in 158 appearances in all competitions.

His performances for Saints earned him a move to Blackburn Rovers, where he would take the next step in his career and became one of the most lethal finishers the game has ever seen.

Shearer got an impressive 130 goals in 171 matches across all competitions, a strike rate than might sound like another day at the office for modern-day superstars such as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, but was unheard of at the time.

A stunning 112 of those goals came in the Premier League as he guided Blackburn to the domestic title in 1994-95.

Next up was a move to Newcastle United, where he would continue to do what he did best; banging in the goals.

Another 206 goals followed, with Shearer needing 405 appearances in all competitions to hit that number.

There were plenty of highlights in Europe during his spell with Newcastle, including a hat-trick against Bayer Leverkusen and a brace versus Inter, but the Premier League very much remained his favourite hunting ground.

He added another 148 goals to his tally to take his overall Premier League record to 260 goals in 441 appearances, setting the bar insanely high for any one dreaming of breaking his record.

Wayne Rooney seemed on his way for a while, but ultimately fell short, with Sergio Aguero awaiting the same fate.

Harry Kane remains the main pretender to Shearer's throne, but the Tottenham legend has some work to do still!

Alan Shearer Premier League goals