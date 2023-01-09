Alaba and Tchouameni out! Real Madrid name squad for Spanish Super Cup as Carvajal returns from injury

Real Madrid have omitted injured pair Aurelien Tchouameni and David Alaba from their Spanish Super Cup squad while Dani Carvajal returns.

WHAT HAPPENED? Los Blancos confirmed that Tchouameni and Alaba have been diagnosed with injuries to their left and right soleus muscles respectively. Dani Carvajal, who missed the club's weekend La Liga encounter against Villarreal due to a muscle overload, has returned and is named the club's 23-player Super Cup squad.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Los Blancos suffered their second loss in La Liga this season on Saturday as they went down 1-2 against Villarreal and are second on the league table, three points behind leaders Barcelona.

WHAT THEY SAID?: The club released a statement confirming the French midfielder's injury which read, "Following tests carried out today on Aurélien Tchouameni by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the left soleus. His recovery will be monitored."

On Alaba's condition, the club's statement read, "Following tests carried out today on David Alaba by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the right soleus. His recovery will be monitored."

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Carlo Ancelotti's side next take on Valencia in the Spanish Super Cup semifinal on January 11.