Al-Nassr sponsor hid in a Madrid hotel for days to secretly push Ronaldo transfer through

A representative for one of Al-Nassr's sponsors has revealed they hid in a Madrid hotel to ensure the club signed Cristiano Ronaldo.

WHAT HAPPENED? Following Ronaldo's official unveiling and presentation as an Al-Nassr player, it has emerged that representatives from Saudi company Al-Wasail, who sponsor Al-Nassr, hid in a hotel in Madrid for three days in order to make sure they got the mammoth deal for the 37-year-old over the line.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Al-Arabiya, the head of the Al-Wasail company, Muhammad Al-Khuraiji, said of his role in the Ronaldo transfer: "I did not tour Madrid, we stayed three or four days in the same hotel, given that the event is large and global, so we preferred to hide in the meeting room in the hotel, and the real mutual desire between all parties contributed to the success of this partnership, and all the positive things that's happening here now helped to make Saudi Arabia a very attractive destination for many big stars, to be part of the positive transformations that are taking place here."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The mega-money offer to Ronaldo had been on the table for quite some time before he eventually accepted and joined Al-Nassr. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner got his release from Manchester United in November following a bombshell interview, but only put pen to paper on his huge two-year deal in the Middle East at the very end of 2022 and was unveiled on January 4, after spending time at former club Real Madrid to train and keep fit while he made his mind up on his future.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? With the deal signed, there's no more hiding in hotels and speculation over the future of the Portugal international. Focus now turns to when Ronaldo could possibly debut for his new club.