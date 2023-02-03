Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's team

Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to make his second appearance for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League as they take on Al-Fateh on Friday.
The former Manchester United star did find the back of the net twice in the Riyadh all-stars XI vs Paris Saint-Germain clash but he is yet to score a goal donning the Al-Nassr shirt.
In fact, he tasted defeat for the first time last week when Al-Nassr were eliminated from the Saudi Super Cup semi-final after losing to Al-Ittihad 3-1.
Al-Fateh are currently placed sixth on the league table with 21 points from 14 matches, 12 points fewer than the leaders Al-Nassr.
Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr date & kick-off time
|Game:
|Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr
|Date:
|February 3, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET / 8:30pm IST
|Venue:
|Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium
Where to watch Al-Fateh vs Al-Nassr on TV & live stream online
The game is not being broadcast live on TV in the United Kingdom, India or the United States.
However, international fans can stream Al-Nassr's Saudi Super Cup games live online with a subscription to Shahid. Highlights of the game will be available on Al-Nassr's official YouTube channel, as well as on their social media pages on Twitter and Facebook.
|Country
|TV channel
|Live stream
|US
|N/A
|Shahid
|UK
|N/A
|Shahid
|India
|N/A
|Shahid
Al-Nassr squad & team news
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Bukhari, Al-Owairedhi, Abdullah, Al-Aqidi
|Defenders
|S. Al-Ghannam, Al-Fatil, Al-Amri, Boushal, Konan, Al Mansour, Gonzalez, Qasheesh, Al-Faraj, Haqawi, Lajami
|Midfielders
|Al-Sulaiheem, Martinez, K. Al-Ghannam, Al-Najei, L. Gustavo, Al-Hassan, Yahya, Ghareeb, Al-Alawi, Masharipov
|Forwards
|Ronaldo, Maran, Al-Nemer, Talisca
Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his third consecutive start for Al-Nassr when they take on Al-Fateh in the Saudi Super Cup.
Goalkeeper David Ospina remains out of action with an elbow injury and Amin Bukhari will continue to replace him in between the sticks.
Al-Nassr possible lineup: Bukhari; Lajami, Gonzalez, Al-Amri; Masharipov, S. Al-Ghannam, Martinez, Gustavo, Ghareeb; Talisca, Ronaldo.
Al-Fateh squad & team news
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers
|Rinne, Al-Bahrani, Al-Anezi, Malayekah
|Defenders
Velez, Saadane, Al-Oujami, Al-Dohaim, Al-Jari, Buhimed, Al-Nashmi, Al-Zubaidi,
|Midfielders
|Abdullah, Al-Najdi, Bendebka, Petros, Al-Hassan, Al-Fuhaid, Kanabah, Al-Moqahwi, Al-Mousa, Al-Habib, Al-Dosari, Al-Saeed, Cueva, Al-Khulaif.
|Forwards
|Al-Jassim, Tello, Al-Othman, Batna, Nakhli, Buraikan, Al-Bilady, Al-Salis
Fran Velez is expected to return to the lineup after missing the last match against Al-Wehda. The team has no injury concerns otherwise.
Al-Fateh possible lineup: Rinne; Al-Zubaidi, Velez, Saadane, Buhimed; Bendebka, Petros, Al-Mousa; Batna, Al-Buraikan, Al-Khulaif.