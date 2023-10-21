Has Jesse Lingard found a new home? Al-Ettifaq set to offer former Man Utd star full-time contract after successful training spell

Al-Ettifaq are reportedly ready to offer former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard a full-time contract in 2024.

WHAT HAPPENED? After a successful training stint with the Saudi Pro League side, Ettifaq head coach Steven Gerrard is ready for the club to sign the Englishman, with Georginio Wijnaldum and Jordan Henderson pushing for the move as well.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As per Fabrizio Romano, the club can only offer him a pre-contract as they have filled all of their spots on the roster and can only officially sign the midfielder in the January transfer window in 2024.

However, Ben Jacobs has conflictingly reported that the deal will not happen due to Lingard's high wage demands and hesitancy to wait until January. There is no way for the club to make space for the Englishman before the turn of the year, and it's unlikely that they will release two players when the window opens.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen whether there is indeed an offer on the table. However, if he decides to join the Saudi side he can only return to action in 2024.