Al-Ahly have identified a replacement for Aliou Diang

Al Ahly is gearing up for a busy summer transfer window as it looks to reclaim domestic glory and enhance its continental credentials. The Egyptian giants are implementing a comprehensive rebuild, with a particular focus on strengthening the midfield.

With Malian midfielder Aliou Diang having finalised his move to Spanish side Valencia, the coaching staff and club management have identified midfield reinforcement as their top priority for the coming period.

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According to the website “Africa Foot”, Al Ahly have joined the race to sign Ivorian defensive midfielder Cedric Jebou, whose contract with Étoile Sportive du Sahel is nearing its end, making him a viable transfer target.

Gbou is currently in a rich vein of form, having impressed in Tunisia’s top division. His ball-winning ability, tactical discipline and modern style of play make him an ideal fit for the demands of contemporary football.

His profile matches Al Ahly’s search for experienced, versatile African midfielders capable of protecting the team’s identity while boosting its competitive edge.

However, Etoile du Sahel is determined to keep its star, having begun talks to extend his deal, a move that could spark a bidding war with other suitors.

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Jebou has accumulated extensive experience across multiple leagues. He began his career with Tunisian giants Espérance, then ventured to Europe on loan at Leuven, and subsequently joined Minnesota United in the United States.

Transfermarkt values him at around €400,000, a fee Al Ahly can comfortably afford, which could accelerate talks if and when they formalise.

With Etoile du Sahel eager to keep their star and Al Ahly equally determined to strengthen their squad, the transfer window is wide open for a deal that could benefit all parties.