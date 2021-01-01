Ajibola Alese: West Ham United hand wonderkid new contract

The Anglo-Nigerian has been given a new deal to enable him to continue his development with the Hammers

West Ham United have announced that Ajibola Alese has signed a new contract with the Premier League side.

The 20-year-old has been with the Hammers since the age of seven and will continue his stay at London Stadium until the summer of 2023.

The defender is currently on loan with League Two club Cambridge United and has made two league appearances for the club since his arrival in February.

The centre-back has expressed his delight after signing the new deal with the Hammers and revealed he has learnt so much since joining the side.

“I’ve been here since the age of seven, so to come through and sign a new contract is an amazing feeling,” Alese told West Ham TV.

“It’s a dream of mine to play for West Ham, so to be offered a new contract just shows that I’m going in the right direction.

“There are so many memories that I have here already. There are so many coaches who have given me little pieces of advice here and there that have helped me towards where I am today.

“I’d also like to thank my family, of course; God; and my friends, who have always supported me.

“West Ham means everything. It’s part of my family – I can’t describe it. West Ham is part of my blood now.”

First-team coach Kevin Nolan also expressed his pleasure after Alese sealed the deal and looks forward to working with him after the end of his loan at Cambridge.

“It’s fantastic that Aji has become the latest young player to commit his future to the Club. He is one of a talented group we hope will go on to break through and establish himself in the first team in the future,” he continued.

“He is currently out on loan and we are hoping he is going to get some more minutes before the end of the season, because that is the next step in his progression as a young player, to learn what is required to play senior football on a regular basis.

Article continues below

“We did a lot of work with Aji on the training field last year when he came back from his loan spell at Accrington. He’s a great lad, with a very good attitude towards his development, and he took a lot on board, in terms of what we expect from him and the targets he needs to set himself.

“I’m looking forward to working more often with Aji in the future. He’s a local boy from east London, which is such a big thing for this Club and our fans, and I can see how much it means to him to be here.

“He has a lot of hard work in front of him, and a long way to go, but I’m sure he will give it 110 percent to get to where he wants to be.”