Ajax suddenly faces a major hurdle in the race to sign manager Míchel

It will be quite a challenge for Jordi Cruijff to bring Míchel on board as Ajax’s new manager. The current Girona manager is on a princely salary in Spain, which poses a potential stumbling block for the Amsterdam club.

Transfer journalist Matteo Moretto of RadioMarca reported this week that Ajax are attempting to sign Míchel. Mike Verweij dismissed this report on behalf of De Telegraaf, but it is clear that the Spaniard has been on Ajax’s radar for some time.

Just how concrete the interest is at present remains unclear. What is certain is that signing Míchel will be no easy task. His contract with Girona is expiring, but the question is whether he is prepared to take a pay cut for a role in Amsterdam.

According to financial expert and Ajax observer José de la Verde, Míchel’s current salary is between three and four million euros a year, as he reports on X. By way of comparison: the highest salary ever paid to an Ajax manager stands at three million euros, which Erik ten Hag earned at the time.

Míchel’s high salary at Girona is understandable: the club is part of the City Football Group, which provides financial backing for sporting success. In the 2024/25 season, Míchel even led Girona to the Champions League.

Whether Cruijff is prepared to make such a sum available for a manager remains to be seen. Moreover, Míchel almost always brings his regular assistant, Salva Fúne, with him, which could further increase costs.

Míchel is not the only candidate for the Ajax manager’s job. De Telegraaf reported this week that it is expected that Cruijff will also make an approach to Pep Guardiola. Furthermore, Xavi has previously been linked with the Amsterdam club.