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Ajax star refused to shake Zerrouki’s hand: ‘He’s a difficult character’

Ajax vs Twente
Ajax
Twente
Eredivisie

Mika Godts refused to shake hands with Ramiz Zerrouki after last Saturday’s match between Ajax and FC Twente, according to FC Twente correspondent Leon ten Voorde on Tubantia’s podcast *De Ballen Verstand*.

On Saturday evening, Ajax quickly fell 0-1 behind at their own Johan Cruijff ArenA. Mats Rots was able to run the length of the pitch, after which Zerrouki slotted the ball past Maarten Paes.

Ajax pulled one back through Wout Weghorst, who finished off a well-worked attack, but ultimately still lost. Sam Lammers headed the ball on to Bart van Rooij, who had a clear run at the goalkeeper and then finished neatly.

In the second half, Godts fouled Zerrouki, something the Algerian midfielder did not take kindly to. “There was an exchange of words on the pitch,” Ten Voorde begins.

“Usually the players make up after the match: let’s put it behind us. But not this time. Godts refused to do so. He’s a difficult lad. A strange lad, but he can play football very well,” he concludes.

Eredivisie
Twente crest
Twente
TWE
FC Volendam crest
FC Volendam
VOL
Eredivisie
Heracles crest
Heracles
HER
Ajax crest
Ajax
AJX

On Saturday evening, Godts provided the assist for Weghorst’s goal, bringing his tally to ten this season. On top of that, he has also found the net fourteen times himself.

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