Ajax forward Dolberg completes €20m Nice move

The 21-year-old Denmark international departs the club who he signed for in 2016 and won the double with last season

forward Kasper Dolberg has completed a €20m ((£18.2m/$22.2m) move to outfit Nice, the club has confirmed.

The 21-year-old, who joined the Eredivisie outfit in 2016, made over a century of appearances for the club and was a member of the squad that claimed a domestic double last season.

A international, he has also won 13 caps for his country and scored three goals.

More to follow...