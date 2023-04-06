Agree or disagree: Frank Lampard's return to Chelsea proves owner Todd Boehly has NO IDEA what he's doing

Chelsea are on the brink of appointing Frank Lampard as interim manager, but have the club's owners really thought it through?

Graham Potter was relieved of his duties on Sunday after less than seven months in charge, becoming the second Chelsea boss to lose his job in the same season.

While the hunt for Potter's long-term successor goes on, former Blues midfielder and manager Lampard looks set to take charge until the end of the season.

Lampard was sacked by relegation strugglers Everton in January, and only lasted 18 months in the Chelsea job before being replaced by Thomas Tuchel in 2021.

