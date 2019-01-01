Africans lock horns in Chinese Women's FA Cup quarter-finals

After recent impressive second-round outings, a host of Africans will clash in the competition's quarter-final next week

Tabitha Chawinga and holders Jiangsu Suning will face Onome Ebi's Henan Huishang in the Chinese Women's quarter-finals on April 6.

In the last round, Chawinga inspired Jiangsu to a 5-0 win over Hebei, while 's Onome helped Henan to a 2-1 triumph over Schuan .

In the other last-eight fixtures, Guangdong, who defeated league champions Dalian Quanjian 1-0 will square up against Jiefangjun.

Also, Beijing Phoenix, who have duo of Themi Kgatlana and Linda Motlhalo on their books will take on Wuhan.

Kgatlana and Motlhalo were on the scoresheet in Phoenix's 3-0 win over Shaanxi but the two will be unavailable for the quarter-final tie due to international engagements with Banyana Banyana.

Elsewhere, Shanghai, who edged past Shandong courtesy of Francisca Ordega's solitary effort will take on Changchun.

Winners of the four quarter-final matches between April 6-7 will look to reach the final of the competition billed for June 22.