Adidas unveil 'fastest in flight' World Cup match ball Al Rihla for Qatar 2022

Adidas have unveiled their official 'Al Rihla' match ball for the 2022 World Cup, which the company claims to be the fastest ball "in flight" in the history of the competition.

The latest edition of the World Cup will be staged in Qatar, with 32 teams set to compete for the most prestigious trophy in international football in November.

Adidas have now unveiled their 14th model specifically created for the tournament, which has been designed for the highest game speeds.

What has been said?

Al Rihla translates to 'the journey' in Arabic, with the ball design drawing inspiration from Qatar's unique architecture, "iconic" boats and national flag.

The Al Rihla is said to move quicker in the air than any of the previous World Cup balls and reportedly provides "the highest level of accuracy and reliability on the field of play".

Franziska Loeffelmann, design director in the football graphics and hardwear department at Adidas, has offered a summary of the ball's key features.

“The game is getting faster, and as it speeds up, accuracy and flight stability becomes critically important," she said of the Al Rihla. "The new design allows the ball to maintain its speed significantly higher as it journeys through the air."

What are the Al Rihla's other features?

The core of the Al Rihla has been designed to "improve accuracy and consistency" and support quick passages of play while keeping shape. The 20 panels of the ball are included to help enhance aerodynamics, helping players improve the accuracy and swerve of their shots.

The Al Rihla was made purely from water-based inks and glues, a first for a World Cup model, and the launch of the ball marks the beginning of a global tour for Adidas to help "improve access and equity" for local football communities.

One per cent of all Al Rihla sales will be donated to the Common Goal movement, with the ball officially available for purchase exclusively via adidas.com and the company's retail stores from March 30.

