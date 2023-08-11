Tyler Adams' proposed move to Chelsea has reportedly fallen apart at the last minute, meaning the midfielder could remain at Leeds.

WHAT HAPPENED? Chelsea had reportedly activated a £20m ($25.53m) clause to sign the American midfielder, who is available for cheap following The Whites' relegation. However, as Moises Caicedo's Chelsea transfer saga continues to take its own twists and turns, Adams' proposed move has fallen apart, with Sky Sports reporting that the deal has collapsed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reports say the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, which means that Adams will return to Leeds, at least for the time being. The American had been linked with several other Premier League clubs prior to Chelsea and there are still several weeks to work out a potential move before the Premier League transfer window closes on September 1.

WHAT NEXT FOR ADAMS? The midfielder continues to work back from injury, having missed the end of last season and the USMNT's summer schedule while rehabbing. He also missed Leeds' opening Championship fixture, a draw with Cardiff City, as well as a 2-1 win over Shrewsbury in the Carabao Cup. Up next is a visit to Birmingham on Saturday.