AC Milan vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UCL game

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news

AC Milan will welcome Liverpool to Stadio Giuseppe Meazza as the two sides begin their Champions League 2024-25 campaigns on Tuesday (local time).

Whenever these two sides meet in the Champions League, we are reminded of the all-time classic they put out in Istanbul in 2005 where the Reds clinched the European title after beating Milan 3-2 on penalties.

Likewise, this fixture should not disappoint either, given the talent both teams possess.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch AC Milan vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

In Australia, the UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Liverpool will be available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

AC Milan vs Liverpool kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 am AEDT Venue: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza

The UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Liverpool will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy.

It will kick off at 6 am AEDT on Wednesday, September 18, in Australia.

Team news & squads

AC Milan team news

After making rotations in the 4-0 win against Venezia over the weekend, the likes of Theo Hernandez, Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao should start against Liverpool.

Rossoneri manager Paulo Fonseca could deploy Tammy Abraham as the centre-forward, ahead of Noah Okafor and Alvaro Morata.

Ismael Bennacer, Malick Thiaw, Marco Sportiello and Alessandro Florenzi occupy the treatment room, while Davide Calabria remains a doubt.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Emerson, Gabbia, Pavlovic, Hernandez; Reijnders, Fofana, Loftus-Cheek; Pulisic, Abraham, Leao.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Torriani Defenders: Calabria, Hernandez, Jimenez, Emerson, Tomori, Pavlovic, Gabbia, Terracciano Midfielders: Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Reijnders, Zeroli, Fofana, Musah Forwards: Morata, Jovic, Leao, Okafor, Chukwueze, Abraham

Liverpool team news

Liverpool boss Arne Slot will be without midfield duo Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott due to a muscle injury and a broken foot, respectively.

As Federico Chiesa awaits his Reds baptism, Slot will be cautious with regard to the Italian's fitness.

Mohamed Salah will continue in attack, while Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez could also be included in the XI.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Nunez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Allison, Kelleher, Jaros Defenders: Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Bradley Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Chiesa, Gakpo, Jota

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between AC Milan and Liverpool across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 16, 2022 Liverpool 4-1 (3-4 pen.) AC Milan Club Friendlies December 7, 2021 AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool UEFA Champions League September 15, 2021 Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan UEFA Champions League July 30, 2016 Liverpool 2-0 AC Milan International Champions Cup August 2, 2014 AC Milan 0-2 Liverpool International Champions Cup

