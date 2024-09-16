AC Milan vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UCL game

AC Milan will welcome Liverpool to Stadio Giuseppe Meazza as the two sides begin their Champions League 2024-25 campaigns on Tuesday (local time).
Whenever these two sides meet in the Champions League, we are reminded of the all-time classic they put out in Istanbul in 2005 where the Reds clinched the European title after beating Milan 3-2 on penalties.
Likewise, this fixture should not disappoint either, given the talent both teams possess.
How to watch AC Milan vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams
In Australia, the UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Liverpool will be available to watch and stream online live through Stan Sport.
AC Milan vs Liverpool kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 18, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 am AEDT
|Venue:
|Stadio Giuseppe Meazza
The UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Liverpool will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan, Italy.
It will kick off at 6 am AEDT on Wednesday, September 18, in Australia.
Team news & squads
AC Milan team news
After making rotations in the 4-0 win against Venezia over the weekend, the likes of Theo Hernandez, Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao should start against Liverpool.
Rossoneri manager Paulo Fonseca could deploy Tammy Abraham as the centre-forward, ahead of Noah Okafor and Alvaro Morata.
Ismael Bennacer, Malick Thiaw, Marco Sportiello and Alessandro Florenzi occupy the treatment room, while Davide Calabria remains a doubt.
AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Emerson, Gabbia, Pavlovic, Hernandez; Reijnders, Fofana, Loftus-Cheek; Pulisic, Abraham, Leao.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Maignan, Torriani
|Defenders:
|Calabria, Hernandez, Jimenez, Emerson, Tomori, Pavlovic, Gabbia, Terracciano
|Midfielders:
|Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Reijnders, Zeroli, Fofana, Musah
|Forwards:
|Morata, Jovic, Leao, Okafor, Chukwueze, Abraham
Liverpool team news
Liverpool boss Arne Slot will be without midfield duo Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott due to a muscle injury and a broken foot, respectively.
As Federico Chiesa awaits his Reds baptism, Slot will be cautious with regard to the Italian's fitness.
Mohamed Salah will continue in attack, while Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez could also be included in the XI.
Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Szoboszlai, Gakpo; Nunez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Allison, Kelleher, Jaros
|Defenders:
|Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Bradley
|Midfielders:
|Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch
|Forwards:
|Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Chiesa, Gakpo, Jota
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between AC Milan and Liverpool across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|December 16, 2022
|Liverpool 4-1 (3-4 pen.) AC Milan
|Club Friendlies
|December 7, 2021
|AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool
|UEFA Champions League
|September 15, 2021
|Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan
|UEFA Champions League
|July 30, 2016
|Liverpool 2-0 AC Milan
|International Champions Cup
|August 2, 2014
|AC Milan 0-2 Liverpool
|International Champions Cup