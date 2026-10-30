AC Milan owner Gerry Cardinale gives Ruben Amorim unconditional backing and insists Scudetto is '100% possible'

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RedBird Capital chief Gerry Cardinale has broken his silence on the current state of AC Milan, offering a ringing endorsement of manager Ruben Amorim. Despite a turbulent start to the campaign, the American owner remains convinced that the foundations for long-term success are firmly in place at San Siro.

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Cardinale clarifies stance on Ruben Amorim

The hierarchy at Milan has moved to dispel any rumors regarding the job security of Amorim, with owner Cardinale offering his full support to the Portuguese tactician. Following a summer of significant change, the Rossoneri have experienced a mixed run of form that led to external questions about the direction of the project. However, Cardinale has stepped in to ensure that the internal belief in Amorim’s methods remains as high as it was on the day he was appointed to lead the club into a new era.

Speaking candidly about the managerial situation, the RedBird founder emphasized that the club is not looking for short-term fixes but rather a sustainable path to the top of European football. "I have full faith in him. At the end of Top Gun, 'my' film, there's a great line: 'I'm not leaving my wingman', Tom Cruise says. And I'm not leaving Ruben. He is in no danger whatsoever. I will stand by his side. I won't make the mistakes made in recent years. He is my manager and we'll keep working together until we manage to make the step up.,” Cardinale told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Scudetto remains the primary objective

Despite currently trailing the pace-setters in the Serie A standings, Cardinale is refusing to temper his expectations for the current season. The American businessman dismissed suggestions that this might be a transition year for the club, instead doubling down on the ambition to bring the league title back to the red and black side of Milan. He views the competitive nature of the league as an opportunity rather than a hurdle, believing the squad is deep enough to compete.

"It is entirely possible, 100%. And I say that without wanting to sound arrogant. I wake up every morning hoping for a small opening, meaning Inter start drawing instead of winning and we start stringing together a run of wins. Winning is the only thing that matters to me, but let's take it one match at a time, gaining ground on those ahead of us, matchday by matchday,” Cardinale stated firmly.

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A new home to fight financial giants

Beyond the pitch, the "Generali Stadium" project remains a top priority for RedBird. Cardinale views a new San Siro as a vital milestone for both the club and Italian football to compete with the financial might of the Premier League.

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"It's a project we've been working on for four years, a priority. The new San Siro is a key milestone for Italy, a country where it seemed impossible to build new facilities. We have to find a way to take Serie A back to the level where it belongs. Because a stronger Serie A also means a stronger Milan," he explained.

"The only way to compete with the Premier League is to start transforming our economic profile. I believe a club like Milan and its fans deserve an infrastructure of this quality. This stadium represents a huge statement from myself and RedBird about how important all of this is to us. We are doing everything possible to get back to the very top. The milestone reached with the stadium is important, but there is no stadium in the world that to me is worth as much as a derby win against Inter."

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Cardinale issues fierce Milan derby warning

Looking ahead to the upcoming derby, Cardinale spoke with respect but intense competitive fire regarding rivals Inter. He acknowledged the strength of the Nerazzurri's organization but insisted that the gap can be closed. The goal remains the league title, a target he believes is entirely realistic if Milan can string together a run of victories while hoping for their rivals to stumble.

"It won't be easy and nothing will be handed to us. I know very well what's at stake tomorrow and I know how strong they are. And I can't wait for the derby. I'm buzzing," Cardinal