AC Milan and PUMA tap into Milanese style for their 2022-23 third kit

Debuting on Saturday 27 August, when the men's team take on Bologna at San Siro

Serie A Champions AC Milan go three for three with their 2022-23 season kits, completing their collection of jerseys with a third kit that captures the signature Milan touch in a brilliant olive green and is inspired by the the cutting-edge fashion of the city.

The unique olive green shirt features a tonal graphic of the St. Ambrose cross on the chest alongside a monochromatic version of the AC Milan club crest. Highlighted with subtle yellow accents throughout and a contrasting black ribbed crew neck and cuffs, the new third jersey is made to stand out and pays compliment to the inherent Milanese style fans know and love.

AC Milan

PUMA's Senior Head of product line management teamsport apparel, Marco Mueller, comments on this season's third kit: "Milan is an immensely proud city steeped in culture and style. We wanted to do something very different and unique with the new Third jersey by utilising a new trend-driven colour to match the forward-thinking fashion of Milan."

AC Milan

Embracing the style, fashion and culture of Milan, PUMA perfectly tap into the strategic off-pitch fashionable aspect of their kits to create a stylish and elegant jersey as wearable off the pitch as it is on.

AC Milan 2022-23 third kit price & how to buy

We independently choose all products featured on our site. We may earn a commission when you purchase something through the links provided.

The AC Milan 2022-23 third kit collection is available to buy right now from the AC Milan store. Here's a look at some of the items available:

AC Milan 2022-23 Third Authentic Jersey

AC Milan

Get it from the AC Milan store for £104.00

AC Milan 2022-23 Third Jersey

AC Milan

Get it from the AC Milan store for £78.00