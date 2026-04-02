A World Cup after all? Top-class Dutch international set to make his comeback

Emmanuel Emegha is set to return to RC Strasbourg’s matchday squad this weekend. The 23-year-old striker, a two-time Netherlands international, is hoping to return to action after four months out.

In France, it is expected that Emegha will feature again in Saturday’s home match against OGC Nice.

The striker from The Hague suffered a groin injury shortly after his debut for the Netherlands, which has kept him sidelined for the past four months.

Emegha was actually due to return to Strasbourg earlier, but a setback forced him to postpone his comeback.

According to L’Équipe, Emegha looked sharp in training with Strasbourg this week. L’Alsace is keen to see how many minutes he will be given by manager Gary O’Neil.

Strasbourg captain Emegha will therefore be hoping that he can still convince national team manager Ronald Koeman to select him in the coming months.

This season, Emegha has scored seven goals and provided two assists in eleven competitive matches. He played 28 minutes for the Netherlands in November.