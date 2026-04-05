Feyenoord dropped crucial points on Sunday afternoon in the battle for second place in the Eredivisie. The Rotterdam side, who put in a lacklustre performance, were held to a 0-0 draw at FC Volendam. As a result, PSV have been crowned champions, and NEC are now just one point behind.

Robin van Persie was without Anis Hadj-Moussa and Anel Ahmedhodzic in Volendam. Consequently, Thijs Kraaijeveld and Gonçalo Borges were in the starting line-up at the Kras Stadion. For the latter, it was only his fourth appearance this Eredivisie season.

The Portuguese player thought he was entitled to a penalty shortly after the first whistle, but referee Allard Lindhout did not agree. That decision was also upheld by the video assistant referee in Zeist.

Feyenoord went on to put in a dismal performance. The first real chance therefore fell to FC Volendam, with Aurelio Oehlers shooting into the side netting at the far post.

It was telling that there was not a single shot on target to speak of before half-time. Borges fired over for Feyenoord, whilst Raheem Sterling, following a clever pass from Ayase Ueda, shot just wide.

Feyenoord’s Japanese striker went down in agony inside the box midway through the second half, after Mawouna Amevor missed the ball and appeared to make (light) contact with Ueda, but once again Lindhout did not award a penalty.

Van Persie – who had already received a yellow card for criticising the referee – watched it all unfold, shaking his head. The manager could hardly have been satisfied with the performance against the new number 14s, who also had chances to take the lead.

Joel Ideho came closest shortly after the break, but Timon Wellenreuther closed down the angle quickly and well enough to prevent a goal. In the closing stages, during which 16-year-old Jivayno Zinhagel made his Feyenoord debut, both teams had a golden opportunity to take a late lead.

For Feyenoord, it was Aymen Sliti who found himself free at the far post to head the ball, but he nodded it wide. For FC Volendam, substitute Benjamin Pauwels found himself one-on-one with Wellenreuther. The German goalkeeper saved with his foot.

However, there were no further goals in North Holland, meaning PSV have been crowned Dutch champions for the 27th time in the club’s history. Meanwhile, the battle for second place remains as exciting as ever, with Feyenoord on 54 points, NEC on 53 and FC Twente on 50.