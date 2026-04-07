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Hussein Hamdy

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A notable return and three absentees… Arbeloa announces Real Madrid’s squad for the clash with Bayern Munich

A. Arbeloa
D. Ceballos
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Champions League
Spain
Germany

Al-Maliki is looking to secure a place in the final four

Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa has announced his squad list for Tuesday’s clash with Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabéu in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Arbeloa’s selection saw the absence of Thibaut Courtois, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo Goes due to injury, whilst Los Blancos welcomed back midfielder Dani Ceballos.

Real Madrid’s full squad for the match against Bayern Munich is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Fran González, Javi Navarro.

Defenders: Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Trent, Asensio, Carreras, Fran García, Rüdiger, Huisen.

LaLiga
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Girona crest
Girona
GIR
Bundesliga
St. Pauli crest
St. Pauli
FCP
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB

Midfield: Bellingham – Camavinga – Valverde – Tchouameni – Arda Güler – Dani Ceballos – Thiago.

Attack: Vinícius Júnior – Kylian Mbappé – Gonzalo García – Ibrahim Díaz – Mastantuno.

Read also: Real Madrid TV: There is a hidden hand manipulating La Liga to favour Barcelona

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