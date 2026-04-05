Goal.com
Live
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
Morocco v Paraguay - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

"A missing weapon returns to the fray"... Morocco gets a major boost ahead of the World Cup

Brazil vs Morocco
Brazil
Morocco
World Cup
Getafe vs Athletic Bilbao
Getafe
Athletic Bilbao
LaLiga
M. Sannadi
M. Ouahbi
Brazil
Morocco
US
Spain
Belgium

The Atlas Lions are gearing up to compete in a tough group

  The coaching staff of the Moroccan national team, led by Mohamed Wahbi, received some good news just a few months ahead of their participation in the World Cup finals, which will take place next summer in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The World Cup draw placed the “Atlas Lions” in Group C, alongside Brazil, Haiti and Scotland.

Wahbi hopes to include the team’s star players in the squad for the World Cup, but he will wait until the last minute to finalise the line-up, given the risk of injury to any player.

On Sunday, Wahbi received good news from Spain, following the return of Moroccan striker Marouane Sanadi to action for Athletic Bilbao, after he featured in his side’s 2-0 defeat to Getafe in a match that marked his official return to the pitch following a long absence due to injury.

The 25-year-old underwent knee surgery in November to treat a meniscus tear.

World Cup
Brazil crest
Brazil
BRA
Morocco crest
Morocco
MAR

This injury forced him to miss the recent Africa Cup of Nations finals, prompting former manager Walid Regragui to turn to other options in the striker position.

The Moroccan player is now ready to get back into match fitness, and manager Ernesto Valverde is expected to gradually bring him back into the squad for upcoming fixtures.

 (Read also)... Who will win? Fierce rivalry between Morocco and Spain ahead of the 2030 World Cup

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting