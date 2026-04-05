A dramatic climax? Ajax cannot play any potential play-offs at the Johan Cruijff ArenA

Ajax are fifth in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie, and the Amsterdam club’s chances of reaching the play-offs have improved following their 1-2 defeat to FC Twente. Should that scenario come to pass in May, Ajax will face a problem regarding their home fixtures.

The champions and the runners-up qualify directly for the Champions League, whilst the third-placed team reaches the qualifying round. The fourth-placed team in the Eredivisie receives a ticket for the qualifying round of the Europa League.

Should third-placed NEC win the KNVB Cup and finish in the top three, the ticket for the group stage of the Europa League goes to the fourth-placed team. If NEC finish in the top four, the fifth-placed team will enter the second qualifying round of the Europa League.

Teams ranked fifth to eighth will compete for the final European spot. Ajax currently occupy fifth place, two points behind Twente, who left the Johan Cruijff ArenA with three precious points.

In any case, Ajax’s home ground will not be available for the semi-final of the play-offs on 21 May and the final on 24 May. A series of Harry Styles concerts is scheduled during that period. The pop star is due to perform in Amsterdam on 16, 17, 20, 22, 23, 26, 29 and 30 May and on 4 and 5 June 2026.

Ajax therefore seems to have to move to another stadium. Another possibility is to give up home advantage, although it remains to be seen whether the club management will agree to this later this season.

“The stadium is always reserved for Ajax’s Eredivisie, cup and European matches, but the period from mid-May to mid-July is an exception,” a spokesperson for the ArenA told the ANP in March.

Ajax appeared to face a similar problem two years ago, when the ArenA was reserved for De Toppers. Ultimately, they still managed to secure a European spot via the league.