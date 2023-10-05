'The owners are investing' - Zlatan Ibrahimovic defends beleaguered Glazer family amid Man Utd takeover talks

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has questioned fans that criticise the Glazer family following their summer recruitment.

Zlatan speaks to Piers Morgan

Questions Glazers abuse

Takeover talks rumble on

WHAT HAPPENED? The 42-year-old has questioned United fans that criticise the amount of money the Glazers allocate to the club, following their strong summer of recruitment which saw over £150million spent on Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think now in Man Utd, I don't know, there are some kind of demonstrations about the owners to sell it and that, but just a reminder, the owners are investing," the former United striker said on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

"It is not like they are not investing because they brought in many players for a high amount of money.

Article continues below

"So I think it's a little bit wrong saying that they are not doing what the fans expect them to do, then I don't know what the real reason is behind everything."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Glazers family were looking to sell the club earlier in the year, with Qatari Sheikh Jassim and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe both credited with an interest in purchasing the team.

However, negotiations have now stalled and doubts are growing amongst the fanbas as to whether or not a deal will ever materialise.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? United play Brentford this weekend.