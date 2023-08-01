Rasmus Hojlund is in Manchester! Atalanta striker pictured arriving for Man Utd medical ahead of £73m transfer

Rasmus Hojlund has been pictured arriving at Carrington as his £73m move to Manchester United edges closer to completion.

Big money move almost over the line

Hojlund joining the likes of Rashford, Sancho & Antony

Medical set to take place soon

WHAT HAPPENED? United now look set to land their man with the 20-year-old striker having been pictured arriving at United's training ground ahead of his medical. It has been long known that Erik ten Hag was targeting a new striker to lead the Red Devil's line for next season and it seems as though Hojlund will be that player. Harry Kane was also linked with a move to Old Trafford earlier this window but it remains to be seen whether he'll be leaving Spurs at all this window.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While it's a lot of money for a young striker who is yet to prove himself on the European stage, he scored nine goals in 32 Serie A outings last season, Ten Hag clearly feels the Dane is the perfect player to spearhead United's attack this season and beyond.

WHAT NEXT FOR HOJLUND? Barring any last-minute dramatics, it's clearer now more than ever that the striker will be wearing the red of United this season. His attention will be fixated on the Premier League opener against Wolves on August 14.