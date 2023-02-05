WATCH: Leeds unveil song for USMNT star McKennie ahead of Premier League debut

It didn't take long for Weston McKennie to get his own song at Leeds as fans unveiled a new chant before he even played for the club.

McKennie gets new song at Leeds

Chant comes ahead of Premier League debut

Joins Aaronson and Adams at Leeds

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of Sunday's match against Nottingham Forest, Leeds fans gathered to sing a song for McKennie to the tune of "Aint Nobody" by Chaka Khan.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds have welcomed three American stars to the team this year, with Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams also recognized with their own chants early in their Leeds careers.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? Following Sunday's visit to Nottingham Forest, Leeds will now look ahead to two consecutive games against Manchester United.