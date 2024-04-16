How to watch today’s Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL match between the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, as well as play start time and team news.

Two high-flying IPL outfits square off as table-toppers Rajasthan Royals visit the Eden Gardens to face second-placed Rajasthan Royals.

Kolkata Knight Riders produced a scintillating chase against LSG as they defeated Gautam Gambhir's former employees.

The Eden erupted with enthusiasm as Phil Salt played out a thundering innings helping them wrap up their fourth win of their IPL campaign.

Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, managed to win a thriller against PBKS last time out as they wrapped up their fifth victory of the campaign.

The league leaders have the perfect opportuntiy to bridge the gap between themselves and KKR who are two points behind them.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know ahead of today's Kolkata Knights Riders vs Rajasthan Royals IPL game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals: Date & Play Start Time

The illustrious Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

The first ball of the match is scheduled for 10:00 am ET / 7:00 pm PT in the US.

Date 16 April 2024 Play Start Time 10:00 am ET / 7:00 pm PT Venue Eden Gardens Location Kolkata, West Bengal

How to watch KKR vs RR online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in Australia can watch the IPL match between the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals online through Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports is the perfect platform for viewers to watch on-demand matches from FOX Sports, ESPN, Racing.com, and multiple other broadcasters. The Australian OTT service is owned by Hubbl with monthly plans ranging from $25-$35.

KKR vs RR Team News

Kolkata Knight Riders Team News

Phil Salt set the tone for KKR's chase playing an incredible inning sof 89 runs in just 47 balls as he was instrumental in his side's fourth victory of the campaign.

Shreyas Iyer's men would be vying to stick with an unchanged eleven when they welcome RR to the Eden Gardens with the side reluctant to tinker with a winning outfit.

KKR were bolstered by the return of Indian pacer Harshit Rana who missed the initial clashes due to injuries.

Despite failing to pick wickets in his first game, Rana has the ability to change the game with his incredible swing and variations at the top.

While the duo of Andre Russell and Rinku Singh didn't have to contribute towards KKR's run chase, they have the capability of turning the tide in their favour at the death with the former thundering the ball at an astounding strike rate of 212.

Rajasthan Royals Team News

Sanju Samson's experiment of sending Mumbai's middle-order batsman, Tanush Kotian, as an opener failed with him scoring 24 runs in 31 balls.

Despite the early struggles, Shimron Hetmyer wrapped up the run chase with a scintillating innings of 27 runs in 10 balls striking at an astonishing rate of 270.

Former RCB spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal is the current holder of the purple cap having picked 11 wickets in six games with an economy of 7.40 and an average of 14.81.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals in IPL matches: