How to watch today’s Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the IPL match between the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, as well as play start time and team news.

Kolkata Knight Riders return to their daunting backyard as they prepare to cross swords with Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens.

Kolkata Knight Riders' winning chariot of three games on the trot was halted by CSK as Shreyas Iyer's men returned from down south empty-handed. The defeat could help Gambhir's army be prepared for other incoming shockwaves as they hope to produce a staggering result in front of their faithful as they compete to defeat LSGfor the first time since the latter's instillment.

The Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, have had a topsy-turvy IPL season as they look to shake off their defeat against DC. KL Rahul's men failed to defend a 160+ for the first time in 15 attempts as some swashbuckling batting from Delhi snatched two points from them.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know ahead of today's Kolkata Knights Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL game.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants: Date & Play Start Time

The illustrious Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants on April 14, 2024.

The intriguing encounter is scheduled to start at 6:00 am ET / 3:00 am PT in the US

Date 14 April 2024 Play Start Time 6:00 am ET / 3:00 am PT Venue Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium Location Eden Gardens, Kolkata

How to watch KKR vs LSG online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in Australia can watch the IPL match between the Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals online through Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports is the perfect platform for viewers to watch on-demand matches from FOX Sports, ESPN, Racing.com, and multiple other broadcasters. The Australian OTT service is owned by Hubbl with monthly plans ranging from $25-$35.

KKR vs LSG Team News

Kolkata Knight Riders Team News

Since Gautam Gambhir's incoming, Sunil Narine has seemed to find his spark as he scored back-to-back quickfire fifties for KKR as he looks to give them a boost upfront.

The biggest positive for KKR have been their batting at the death with Andre Russell turning back the years with the bat and chipping in with crucial wickets while bowling as well. Rinku Singh has been the perfect partner in crime with the Carribbean finisher banging in some magnificent strikes at the death.

Indian pacer Vaibhav Arora has bagged five wickets this term and the star will be looking to hand LSG some early strikes having picked two against CSK despite the one-way traffic at Chepauk.

Lucknow Super Giants Team News

The Super Giants will need some momentum from their middle-order with the likes of Deepak Hooda and Devdutt Padikkal yet to stamp their authority this season. Padikkal who was traded from RR is yet to reach double digits while batting and the former RCB batsman could be dropped in the clash against KKR after a string of shambolic displays.

Young prodigy Ayush Badoni finally stepped up for the Super Giants scoring a thundering half-century after taking his depleted side to a commendable total against DC.

KL Rahul's hunt for his first fifty plus score this season continued despite the captain boasting of a scintillating strike rate. Rahul is yet to offer a solid start to his side with the bat which might have been the reason for their low scores this season.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants in IPL matches: