'There is nothing' - Dani Olmo insists he is not in talks with Manchester City after links with Josko Gvardiol reunion

Alex Brotherton
DANI OLMO RB LEIPZIGGetty Images
Daniel OlmoManchester CityRB LeipzigK. De BruyneGuardiolaJ. GvardiolPremier LeagueBundesligaTransfers

Dani Olmo has insisted he is happy at RB Leipzig despite reports linking him with a move to Manchester City.

  • City interested in midfielder
  • Leipzig would want around £68m

WHAT HAPPENED? City are reportedly keen on signing Spanish midfielder Olmo, who Leipzig would likely want around £68 million ($86.6m) for. However, the 25-year-old has denied that he is close to joining the treble-winners.

WHAT THEY SAID: This week Olmo told German newspaper Bild: "There is nothing! I’m fully focused on the task in Leipzig, the Bundesliga, the UCL and the cup. Man City are a big club — one of the biggest in the world. Josko [Gvardiol] went there. But I’m happy here."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news that Kevin de Bruyne will be out of action for up to five months following surgery on his hamstring has hastened City's search for a new midfielder.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Dani Olmo Celebrating Leipzig Bayern 2023GettyKevin De Bruyne Manchester City 2023-24 sadGetty ImagesJosep-Guardiola(C)GettyImages

WHAT NEXT FOR OLMO? Olmo is a player Pep Guardiola has long admired, but it appears he won't be following former teammate Josko Gvardiol to the Etihad Stadium. He'll be hoping his side can bounce back from a Bundesliga opening day defeat to Bayer Leverkusen when they host VfB Stuttgart on Friday.

