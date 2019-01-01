'29 pace?' - Leicester City post hilarious response to Morgan's FIFA 20 rating

The Foxes have leapt to the defence of their centre-back's supposed lack of pace, posting a video to prove just how quick he is

haven't taken Wes Morgan's poor FIFA 20 rating lightly after the Jamaican defender was handed a pace mark of just 29.

While his home country may be well-known for producing sprinters, Morgan has never had a reputation for being the fastest of defenders, with his rating last season just one point higher at 30.

But it seems the drop into the 20s was enough to draw his ire.

The 35-year-old took to Twitter this week to question how EA Sports had rated his attributes for the upcoming game.

— Wes Morgan (@Wes5L1nk) September 12, 2019

Jumping to their player's defence, the Foxes then released a video of their own, in an attempt to prove just how fast Morgan actually is.

The video shows the defender doing a full 100-metre sprint and posting a ridiculous and questionably quick time of just under 10 seconds.

Complete with Morgan's own unique take on Usain Bolt's iconic celebration, EA may struggle not to give the Leicester player's pace some sort of upgrade considering all the effort he's gone to in an attempt to prove his point.

— Leicester City (@LCFC) September 13, 2019

With Leicester quick to support their player's pace, even coach Brendan Rodgers jumped to Morgan's defence.

"It’s a bit harsh on Wes. His speed is in his brain, as is the case when you’re in your mid-30s," Rodger said.

"Thankfully, he’s back fit now. I would defend him on that, he’s certainly quicker than 29 out of 99."

Morgan has made just one appearance for the Foxes this season and was stuck on the bench on Saturday as the club suffered a 1-0 loss to - their first defeat of the season.

After beginning his career with , Morgan joined Leicester in 2012, playing a key role in the club's Championship and Premier League triumphs.

He became the first Jamaican to score in the when he scored against in 2017 as the Foxes progressed to the quarter-finals.